Mather Group LLC. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

