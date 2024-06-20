Mather Group LLC. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

