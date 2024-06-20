Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.1% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 26.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.66.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

