Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.17. 373,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

