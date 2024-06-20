Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 1,995,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.