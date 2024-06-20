MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMCI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $917.64. 13,413,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $838.21 and its 200-day moving average is $716.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

