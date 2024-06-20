MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $1.47 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,031,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

