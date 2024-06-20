MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $916,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 5,743,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,241. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

