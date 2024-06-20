MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $8.06 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,586. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

