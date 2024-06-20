MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 300 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 354,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

