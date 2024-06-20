MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 41,725 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 3,647,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

