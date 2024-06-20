Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,982 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 622,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,590. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

