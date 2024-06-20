Lynch & Associates IN Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,425 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

