Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.99. 1,165,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,432. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

