Lynch & Associates IN Buys 956 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 27,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

