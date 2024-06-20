Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 198.7% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 194,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 129,155 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 202.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 195,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $540.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

