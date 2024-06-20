Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,288.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.