Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life360
Life360 Stock Performance
