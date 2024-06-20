Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Acquires $232,650.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LMND opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

