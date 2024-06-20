Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Acquires $232,650.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lemonade Price Performance
LMND opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on LMND
Institutional Trading of Lemonade
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.