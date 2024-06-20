La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Down to $40.70

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.70, but opened at $39.88. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 132,861 shares.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

