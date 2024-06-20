KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,559.77

KOK (KOK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $639,919.37 and approximately $120,559.77 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0012763 USD and is down -27.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $98,433.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

