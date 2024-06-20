Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

