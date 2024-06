Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Up 9.8%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 1,750,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 605,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45.

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

