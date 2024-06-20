JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.74 and last traded at $197.17. 1,383,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,086,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

