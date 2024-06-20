JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.09.

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.82 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

