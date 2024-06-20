JMP Securities Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $68.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 132.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.