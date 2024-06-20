Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.14.

NYSE JBL opened at $126.23 on Monday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Jabil by 22.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

