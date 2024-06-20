Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 3.8%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 9,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 31,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Itafos Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.95 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16.

About Itafos

(Get Free Report)

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.