iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

