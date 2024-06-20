iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.91. 1,042,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

