iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

