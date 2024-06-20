iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.23. 13,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises 1.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

