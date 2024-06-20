iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Holdings Increased by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF comprises 3.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REM. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

BATS:REM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,719 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

