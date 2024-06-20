iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 778,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 833,682 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 189,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

