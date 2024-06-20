iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 778,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 833,682 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.68.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
