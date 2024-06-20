iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Reduced by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 158,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 285,578 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. 7,030,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

