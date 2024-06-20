iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 306.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 5.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261,005 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after acquiring an additional 538,729 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

