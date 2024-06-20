iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,270. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

