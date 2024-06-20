iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $965,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,561. The company has a market capitalization of $474.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

