iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355,117 shares. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.