IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 3.6%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 2,510,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,896,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

