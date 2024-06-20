Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.45). 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.51).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

