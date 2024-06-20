International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of IBM traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.91. 2,834,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

