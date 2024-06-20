Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $1,223,456.25 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on TMDX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.