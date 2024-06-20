Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $1,223,456.25 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

