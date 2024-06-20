Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 152,486 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.37), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,123,785.01).

Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.56), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($533,276.49).

Shares of INVP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 576.50 ($7.33). 698,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 529.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.92. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 419 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 594 ($7.55). The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 794.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,520.55%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

