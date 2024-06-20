Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Get Our Latest Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.