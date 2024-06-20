Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.77.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
