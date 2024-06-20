Insider Selling: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $37,662.30 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Core Scientific Price Performance
NASDAQ CORZ opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.70.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
