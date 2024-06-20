Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 4,689 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

BCRX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 225,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

