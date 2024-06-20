Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Sells $411,317.28 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $411,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,986,588 shares in the company, valued at $165,155,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRK-A opened at $615,000.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $614,589.56 and its 200 day moving average is $595,868.56.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

