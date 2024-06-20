Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys 334,461 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,550 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.