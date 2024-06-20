Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 44,760.12 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.36 per share, for a total transaction of 44,760.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,617 shares in the company, valued at 367,860.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXDT opened at 4.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.53. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.73 and a 52-week high of 13.07.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Matisse Capital increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 149,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.