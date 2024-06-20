Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 44,760.12 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.36 per share, for a total transaction of 44,760.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,617 shares in the company, valued at 367,860.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXDT opened at 4.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.53. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.73 and a 52-week high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Matisse Capital increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 149,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

