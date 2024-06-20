Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 44,760.12 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.36 per share, for a total transaction of 44,760.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,617 shares in the company, valued at 367,860.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
NYSE NXDT opened at 4.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.53. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.73 and a 52-week high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
